When Janhvi, Alanna, Malavika Want To Look Adorable...

Once the preserve of fishermen, tourists and indie band members, the bucket hat has officially climbed the fashion ladder.

From denim and florals to metallics and monochromes, this accessory is being styled in ways that scream 'casual cool' with zero effort.

Here's how the glam squad is making this humble hat a headliner...

IMAGE: Alanna Panday's Louis Vuitton bucket hat completes her outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor serves street style realness with a luxe hat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan is casually and confidently bucketed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Krystle D Souza's minimalist outfit, maximalist attitude is topped with this power hat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D Souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi is proof that the right hat can turn a vacay pic into a fashion moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

IMAGE: That’s not just a hat, that’s Avneet Kaur's soft glam meets street edge vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan's bucket hat steals the scene. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES