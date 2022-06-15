News
Nia's BLISTERING HOT Denim Looks!

Nia's BLISTERING HOT Denim Looks!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 15, 2022 11:02 IST
Nia Sharma loves a good pair of jeans; it's her favourite off-duty outfit and she seems to own a pair in almost every colour.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the actress' fabulous denim moments.

IMAGE: Here she is, matching a faded black pair with a sexy halter-neck top.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's got a fondness for low-waist denims like this distressed grey one. 

 

IMAGE: Has she turned her favourite pair into these comfy hotpants?.

 

IMAGE: There's Nia, rocking the denim-on-denim trend. 

 

IMAGE: The actress spells grace and confidence in her signature low-waist jeans, this time in white. 

 

IMAGE: Her picture-perfect moment in a short black denim skirt.

 

IMAGE: Her love for denims dates back to her childhood.

 

IMAGE: Nia is all smiles as she poses in this cute red and white combo.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
