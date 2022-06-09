News
Don't You LOVE Khushi's Off-Duty Vibes?

Don't You LOVE Khushi's Off-Duty Vibes?

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 09, 2022 08:45 IST
Stay chic the Khushi Kapoor way. Click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Are we the only ones getting model vibes?
It's impressive how Khushi Kapoor manages to add a bit of her personality to every look. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Making a splash in a Burberry bralette and matching bucket cap, teamed with hot denim pants.

 

IMAGE: Rocking those hard-earned abs in a cropped top and checked mini skirt.

 

IMAGE: This laced-up yellow top and trousers... Wow!

 

IMAGE: Khushi throws on comfy separates on the set of her debut film, The Archies. The warm sweater is a great match with the high-waist jeans and black Chanel sling bag.

 

IMAGE: Khushi goes with a darker denim this time and pairs it with a high-neck black top and bomber jacket.
The Chanel bag, however, stays.

 

 
