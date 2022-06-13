News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Style Tips From Natasa Pandya

Style Tips From Natasa Pandya

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 13, 2022 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If Hardik Pandya has a match, wifey Natasa Stankovic Pandya is always there to cheer him on. 

To check out some of her exciting off-field fashion, kindly click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Natasa looked comfy in these casual separates. 
She teamed a chic yellow-and-white striped tee with shredded denims and wore part of her hair in cute braids. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She definitely raised the temperature in the stadium in this floral print mini. 

 

IMAGE: She showed up for one of the matches dressed in black from head to toe. 
Her bright red cap wasn't to be missed. 

 

IMAGE: She looked effortlessly cool in a grey sweatshirt and slim trousers.  

 

IMAGE: Whoever said you can't bring glam to a cricket match?
Natasa wore a lovely knit dress that she accessorised with sunglasses and a green handbag.

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?
Don't You LOVE Khushi's Off-Duty Vibes?
Don't You LOVE Khushi's Off-Duty Vibes?
Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles
Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles
Ford India lines up 'non-negotiable' severance package
Ford India lines up 'non-negotiable' severance package
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
Prithviraj Etc: Yash Raj's BO Record
Prithviraj Etc: Yash Raj's BO Record
Pune police nab shooter in Moosewala murder case
Pune police nab shooter in Moosewala murder case

More like this

When Kriti Decides To Become A Princess

When Kriti Decides To Become A Princess

Deepika, Janhvi Teach You The HOT NEW Pose

Deepika, Janhvi Teach You The HOT NEW Pose

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances