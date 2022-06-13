Style Tips From Natasa Pandya

If Hardik Pandya has a match, wifey Natasa Stankovic Pandya is always there to cheer him on.

IMAGE: Natasa looked comfy in these casual separates.

She teamed a chic yellow-and-white striped tee with shredded denims and wore part of her hair in cute braids.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

IMAGE: She definitely raised the temperature in the stadium in this floral print mini.

IMAGE: She showed up for one of the matches dressed in black from head to toe.

Her bright red cap wasn't to be missed.

IMAGE: She looked effortlessly cool in a grey sweatshirt and slim trousers.

IMAGE: Whoever said you can't bring glam to a cricket match?

Natasa wore a lovely knit dress that she accessorised with sunglasses and a green handbag.