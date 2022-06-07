MTV Awards: Daring Celeb Styles

A round-up of the best-dressed celebs from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
IMAGE: Host Vanessa Hudgens smoldered in a hot pink off-the-shoulder mini dress with her hair slicked back in a high ponytail.
The actress and singer stunned in multiple looks at the awards. Scroll down to take a look at her amazing outfits.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
IMAGE: For her second look, Vanessa changed into a bralette top, paired with a mini skirt held together with safety pins.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
IMAGE: For the red carpet, Vanessa chose a royal blue Vera Wang mini that had a sheer flowing train.
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters
IMAGE: Jennifer Lopez cut a stunning figure in black separates.
She paired her leather bodice with a figure-hugging skirt and a matching clutch.
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters
IMAGE: Olivia Rodrigo chose a halter-neck figure-flattering dress in black, finished off effortlessly with black heels.
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters
IMAGE: Sofia Carson made a dramatic entry in a striped gown with exaggerated sleeves and silver heels.
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters