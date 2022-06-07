News
MTV Awards: Daring Celeb Styles

MTV Awards: Daring Celeb Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 07, 2022 10:45 IST
A round-up of the best-dressed celebs from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Kindly click on the images for a better look. 

IMAGE: Host Vanessa Hudgens smoldered in a hot pink off-the-shoulder mini dress with her hair slicked back in a high ponytail.
The actress and singer stunned in multiple looks at the awards. Scroll down to take a look at her amazing outfits. 
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: For her second look, Vanessa changed into a bralette top, paired with a mini skirt held together with safety pins.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: For the red carpet, Vanessa chose a royal blue Vera Wang mini that had a sheer flowing train.
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jennifer Lopez cut a stunning figure in black separates. 
She paired her leather bodice with a figure-hugging skirt and a matching clutch.
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Olivia Rodrigo chose a halter-neck figure-flattering dress in black, finished off effortlessly with black heels.
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sofia Carson made a dramatic entry in a striped gown with exaggerated sleeves and silver heels. 
Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
