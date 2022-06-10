Sonakshi, Janhvi, Deepika Teach You The HOT NEW Pose

Want to look like a celeb in your Instagram pix? Take inspiration from these poses.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: The 'over the shoulder' has become the hottest social media pose and Janhvi Kapoor nails the look to perfection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: This flattering technique accentuates your shoulder bones beautifully.

Here's Ananya Panday showing you the right way to do it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Shama Sikander tests the over-the-shoulder as she relaxes in an infinity pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha's pose is both sweet and vulnerable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashami Desai flaunts her beautiful back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashami Desai/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor's kitten lends a helping hand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: And here's Deepika Padukone, nailing the look at her recent Cannes outing.

She offered variations as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Like this one.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her first formal appearance at the 75th edition of the film festival.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: When you want to look serious.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Even the exaggerated sleeves didn't stop Deepika from giving what seems to be her favourite pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't believe us?

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Here's proof.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Some more proof.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Look at that smile.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: And that expression.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com