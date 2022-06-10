Sonakshi, Janhvi, Deepika Teach You The HOT NEW Pose

Want to look like a celeb in your Instagram pix? Take inspiration from these poses.
IMAGE: The 'over the shoulder' has become the hottest social media pose and Janhvi Kapoor nails the look to perfection.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: This flattering technique accentuates your shoulder bones beautifully.
Here's Ananya Panday showing you the right way to do it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Shama Sikander tests the over-the-shoulder as she relaxes in an infinity pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha's pose is both sweet and vulnerable.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
IMAGE: Rashami Desai flaunts her beautiful back.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashami Desai/Instagram
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor's kitten lends a helping hand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: And here's Deepika Padukone, nailing the look at her recent Cannes outing.
She offered variations as well.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: Like this one.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
IMAGE: Her first formal appearance at the 75th edition of the film festival.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
IMAGE: When you want to look serious.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: Even the exaggerated sleeves didn't stop Deepika from giving what seems to be her favourite pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: Don't believe us?
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Here's proof.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: Some more proof.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Look at that smile.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images
IMAGE: And that expression.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com