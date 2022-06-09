News
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?

Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 09, 2022 16:13 IST
Here's Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's guide to wearing colours. Kindly click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Too much pink can hurt the eye, but Harnaaz pulls off these separates effortlessly. 
She showcases her abs in a pink bralette and rounds off the look with silver heels.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Not afraid of bold colours, Harnaaz makes a fashion statement in a blue coat, knee-high boots and matching cap. 

 

IMAGE: She stands out in this orange outfit without screaming for attention. 

 

IMAGE: Harnaaz proves that there's nothing like too many colours in one outfit.

 

IMAGE: The power of an all-white look is undisputable. 
The beauty queen adds a touch of contrast with the silver corset and metallic loops.

 

IMAGE: Harnaaz is a ray of sunshine in this yellow dress, teamed with white heels and a cute black handbag.

 

IMAGE: A fan of monochromatic ensembles, Harnaaz slips into a pastel green sleeveless suit and beige heels. 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
