Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?

Here's Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's guide to wearing colours. Kindly click on the images for a better look.
IMAGE: Too much pink can hurt the eye, but Harnaaz pulls off these separates effortlessly.
She showcases her abs in a pink bralette and rounds off the look with silver heels.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram
IMAGE: Not afraid of bold colours, Harnaaz makes a fashion statement in a blue coat, knee-high boots and matching cap.
IMAGE: She stands out in this orange outfit without screaming for attention.
IMAGE: Harnaaz proves that there's nothing like too many colours in one outfit.
IMAGE: The power of an all-white look is undisputable.
The beauty queen adds a touch of contrast with the silver corset and metallic loops.
IMAGE: Harnaaz is a ray of sunshine in this yellow dress, teamed with white heels and a cute black handbag.
IMAGE: A fan of monochromatic ensembles, Harnaaz slips into a pastel green sleeveless suit and beige heels.