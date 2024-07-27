News
Rediff.com  » Business » Viksit Bharat@2047 is an ambition of every Indian: PM

Viksit Bharat@2047 is an ambition of every Indian: PM

Source: PTI
July 27, 2024 16:21 IST
Making India a developed nation by 2047 is an ambition of every Indian, and states can play an active role in achieving this aim as they are directly connected with the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Niti Aayog

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Modi is chairing the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

"Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is ambition of every Indian.

 

"States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people," NITI Aayog said in a post on X quoting Modi.

Modi further said this decade is of technological and geo-political changes,  and also of opportunities.

"India should grab these opportunities and make our policies conducive for international investments.

"This is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation," he added.

The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047.

It aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

The meeting also focusses on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
