Natasa Loves To Dress Up In Black

There's a reason why fashion lovers seem to embrace the colour black -- it's regal, elegant and sexy.

Natasa Stankovic Pandya, whose style game is always on point, seems to understand these reasons well.

Natasa -- the Serbian dancer and model who is married to cricket star Hardik Pandya -- has embraced the colour black and knows how to make a chic statement no matter what she pairs it with.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Natasa's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Natasa shows off her svelte figure in a black cutout silhouette.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a cue from Natasa on how to make a stylish addition to your wardrobe with this all-black swimsuit.

IMAGE: Natasa dressed to look sexy and sporty at the same time.

IMAGE: There's nothing like a great basic black dress.

Natasa elevated the look with knee-length boots.

IMAGE: Yet another fabulous bikini from her black collection.

IMAGE: The perfect look for days when you want to be comfortable yet stylish.

IMAGE: Spending time with son Agastya as she stuns in a black cropped top, paired with a pleated skirt.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com