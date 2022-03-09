News
Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Style?

Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Style?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 09, 2022 12:54 IST
Shibani Dandekar shared pics dressed in a gorgeous green evening gown on Instagram.

While people couldn't stop raving about how stunning she looks, it was hard to take our eyes away from her footwear.

Ditching heels for a pair of comfortable shoes, the actress-singer-anchor-model showed us why sneakers will never go out of style.

Scroll down to take a look at celebs who have proved that sneakers were way hotter than high heels.

Please click on the images for a look at sneaker styles.

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar served serious style goals in a flowing green jade evening gown, paired with comfy sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Channeling her cool girl vibes, Anushka Sharma aced casual fashion in a pair of shredded denims, white T-shirt, printed jacket and sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday showed some love for her white Skechers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Snug yet chic! Shanaya Kapoor styled her printed puffer Ritu Kumar jacket with brown pants and white sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Being comfortable never goes out of style!
Taapsee Pannu showed how one can pair a cotton sari with sneakers and still win the fashion game.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

 
X

 

