Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Style?

Shibani Dandekar shared pics dressed in a gorgeous green evening gown on Instagram.

While people couldn't stop raving about how stunning she looks, it was hard to take our eyes away from her footwear.

Ditching heels for a pair of comfortable shoes, the actress-singer-anchor-model showed us why sneakers will never go out of style.

Scroll down to take a look at celebs who have proved that sneakers were way hotter than high heels.

Please click on the images for a look at sneaker styles.

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar served serious style goals in a flowing green jade evening gown, paired with comfy sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Channeling her cool girl vibes, Anushka Sharma aced casual fashion in a pair of shredded denims, white T-shirt, printed jacket and sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday showed some love for her white Skechers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Snug yet chic! Shanaya Kapoor styled her printed puffer Ritu Kumar jacket with brown pants and white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Being comfortable never goes out of style!

Taapsee Pannu showed how one can pair a cotton sari with sneakers and still win the fashion game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram