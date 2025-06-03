Nazar Na Lage, Trisha!

Trisha Krishnan's ever-changing fashion sense reflects her dynamic personality.

While she loves playing dramatically different characters onscreen -- she will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life -- a little corner of her heart is reserved for the traditional route when it comes to fashion.

She loves pastels as much as she does vibrant prints and intricate accessories and, yes, she does have an eye for detail.

IMAGE: Clean lines mixed with floral prints give a fresh twist to Trisha Krishnan's take on the striped sari. All photographs: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

IMAGE: Her navy-blue embroidered mermaid lehenga's surface ornamentation is an exercise in controlled bling.

bindi IMAGE: She looks refreshing in a mint-green red-polka-dot print sari finished with a micro

IMAGE: Trisha stuns in a burgundy suit teamed with a satin top.

IMAGE: Her love for pastel saris and Indian jewellery... is it because she looks so gorgeous in them?

IMAGE: Immaculate brows, manicured hands and blingy cellphone accessories can take mirror selfies to the next level.

IMAGE: This pink sari is a joyous nod to India's glorious textile heritage.

IMAGE: An example of contrast done right—the delicate prints break the rigidity of the outfit, creating visual ease.

