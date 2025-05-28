HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look

Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 28, 2025 11:05 IST

x

It was a glittering night for The Vogue Beauty & Wellness Honours 2025.

From breathtaking gowns to chic monochrome ensembles, each celeb attendee were at the top of their style game.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning as she embraced this year’s earthy chocolate trend with her stylish brows, glossy mocha locks, envy-inducing nails and heels.

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: One of the best-dressed celebs of the night, she was wearing Designer Kresha Bajaj's brown bodycon dress adorned with intricate cutouts.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a princess come to life in a black and gold ombre gown designed by the talented Bibhu Mohapatra. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar rocked an ultra-modern sculpted pastel ensemble from Saramrad, with matching artsy earrings from Zoya jewels.

 

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F's daring outfit, designed by Charu Bhasin, featured a metallic breastplate with a plunging neckline.

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra brought the perfect blend of preppy and boss babe vibes in a sleek two-piece monochrome set by Helen Anthony, complete with eye-catching golden buttons.

 

Parul Gulati

IMAGE: Actress turned to entrepreneur, Parul Gulati wowed in an artsy creation that was styled with a wet hair look, dewy makeup and chic nude heels.

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar wore classic black and delicate diamonds.

 

Krishna Shroff

IMAGE: Krishna Shroff sparkled in a gorgeous sequinned gown.

 

Tiger Shroff

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a sleek white suit and shades, flexing his toned physique.

 

Tiger Shroff & Krishna Shroff

IMAGE: The siblings clearly stole the limelight.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It
Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It
IPL 2025's Glam Squad
IPL 2025's Glam Squad
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?
Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Timeless Majrooh Songs

webstory image 2

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

webstory image 3

The Original Names Of Indian Cities Or Towns

VIDEOS

Sadhvi Ritambhara receives the Padma Bhushan from President for social work0:44

Sadhvi Ritambhara receives the Padma Bhushan from...

'Will never let politics override national security': Abhishek in S'pore3:13

'Will never let politics override national security':...

Shilpa Shetty dazzles at beauty awards0:36

Shilpa Shetty dazzles at beauty awards

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD