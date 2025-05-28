Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look

It was a glittering night for The Vogue Beauty & Wellness Honours 2025.

From breathtaking gowns to chic monochrome ensembles, each celeb attendee were at the top of their style game.

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning as she embraced this year’s earthy chocolate trend with her stylish brows, glossy mocha locks, envy-inducing nails and heels.

IMAGE: One of the best-dressed celebs of the night, she was wearing Designer Kresha Bajaj's brown bodycon dress adorned with intricate cutouts.

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a princess come to life in a black and gold ombre gown designed by the talented Bibhu Mohapatra. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar rocked an ultra-modern sculpted pastel ensemble from Saramrad, with matching artsy earrings from Zoya jewels.

IMAGE: Alaya F's daring outfit, designed by Charu Bhasin, featured a metallic breastplate with a plunging neckline.

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra brought the perfect blend of preppy and boss babe vibes in a sleek two-piece monochrome set by Helen Anthony, complete with eye-catching golden buttons.

IMAGE: Actress turned to entrepreneur, Parul Gulati wowed in an artsy creation that was styled with a wet hair look, dewy makeup and chic nude heels.

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar wore classic black and delicate diamonds.

IMAGE: Krishna Shroff sparkled in a gorgeous sequinned gown.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a sleek white suit and shades, flexing his toned physique.

IMAGE: The siblings clearly stole the limelight.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

