She's elegant, edgy and effortlessly cool.

She can never take a bad picture which is why Jennifer Winget has the ideal Insta page.

Here's wishing the lovely actor a happy birthday (how does she turn a year younger every year?)

IMAGE: With her navy-blue bikini and oversized sunnies, Jennifer's ready for the wind and the waves. All photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

IMAGE: Soaking up the sun in her hot beach babe avatar.

stacked bangles, winged cat eyeliner and glossy brown lipstick, she aces earthy glam. IMAGE: With her, winged cat eyeliner and glossy brown lipstick, she aces earthy glam.

IMAGE: Desi goth or sleek minimalism, call it what you want... Jennifer will slay regardless.

IMAGE: How gorgeous does she look in this fitted burgundy bodycon dress!

IMAGE: How to style a white sari? Take cues from the pretty actress.

IMAGE: Florals and a half knot hairdo make this a modern, sassy look.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES