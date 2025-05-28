HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Rakul, Deepika Defy Fashion Rules!

How Rakul, Deepika Defy Fashion Rules!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read
May 28, 2025 08:40 IST

No longer just streetwear's signature, sneakers are now a bold, unapologetic form of self-expression at fashion’s biggest moments.

Still, they're often benched at formal events like this year’s Cannes Film Festival, ultra-formal weddings and certain clubs where suits and gowns rule and heels are practically the law. 

But some celebs are flipping the script -- choosing sneakers over stilettos and walking in with comfort, confidence and major attitude. These fashion rebels aren’t just making a statement; they’re starting a style revolution, proving that personality and practicality have a place even at the most exclusive events.

From red carpets to ritzy galas, today’s A-listers are showing the world that sneakers can be just as glam as a pair of pumps. 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor is clear: Comfy kicks are your best +1 at desi weddings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani leans into the functional 'n' fabulous side of fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty goes full glam with a white sneaker twist. Sparkle on top, sneakers on duty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone proves it! Gown + sneakers = girl math that always adds up. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Singh’s shaadi sneakers had stilettos quaking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Rhea Kapoor

IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor makes her lehenga walk the walk in crisp white kicks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rakul Singh

