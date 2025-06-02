HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Isn't Rashmika Simply Radiant?

By REDIFF STYLE
June 02, 2025

As a child, Rashmika Mandanna confesses she often found herself dreaming in front of the mirror, wondering if she could ever look as graceful and confident as the actors she watched on screen.

Today, she’s living that dream.

While her journey through the film industry has been marked by steady success and a growing fan base, her evolving style reflects her growing fashion sensibility. 

Catch her alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar, on Netflix for now even as the pretty star's Kuberaa (co-star Dhanush) and Thama (Varun Dhawan) ready for release this year.

IMAGE: Rashmika adopts a traditional Marathi look in a green Nauvari sari paired with green bangles, a motyanchi nath and a Marathi tikli. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her sheer sari is styled with jasmine flowers and traditional kundan jewellery.

 

IMAGE: Dressed in gold and orange tones, she selects an outfit well-suited for festive occasions.

 

IMAGE: Rashmika's unconventional latex sari highlights her willingness to experiment with fashion.

 

IMAGE: Wearing a red anarkali by designer label Torani, she pairs it with a Paithani dupatta and a small bindi.

 

IMAGE: Ear cuffs, smokey eye makeup, a dusty black outfit and a gaze that makes it hard to turn away...

 

IMAGE: Rashmika adds a touch of colour by wearing burgundy heels with her pinstriped suit.

