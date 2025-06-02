Sobhita, Aishwarya, Aditi And Sindoor

Sindoor has become a 2025 statement.

At Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari showed the world that sindoor paired with saris can be as striking as any couture gown.

This cultural moment gained extra significance amid India's recent military response to terrorism, making the vermillion powder a symbol of strength and resilience.

IMAGE: Sindoor met Manish Malhotra couture at Cannes as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her heritage her flex. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari went monochrome -- red sari, red lips, red sindoor... and she looked brilliant! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra's crimson maang and pink chooda were a statement by themselves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Rekha, Bollywood's OG fashion diva, wears sindoor consistently along with the most beautiful saris. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: When Genelia Deshmukh goes traditional, she's the classic Indian beauty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala shows off modern Bharatiya energy with bold sindoor and bolder attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande is a beautiful desi girl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES