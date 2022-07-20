News
Mrunal Vs Mouni: Who Wore This Sari Better?

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 20, 2022 11:27 IST
A gorgeous sequinned sari.

Worn by two gorgeous actresses.

But who wore it better?

Vote in our poll below and let us know. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur wore this lovely Manish Malhotra sari in shades of ombre, blush and berry.  

She matched the sequinned drape with a two-tone blouse and jewels by the designer. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy let the glitzy drape shine. 

She steered clear of accessories and bold make-up. 

The matching blouse lived up to the subtle theme as did the nude nails and pink lips. 

It's hard not to love Mrunal and Mouni's poise in this elegant sari. 

But which look did you like better -- Mrunal's bejewelled appearance or Mouni's Bollywood-esque style?   

Let us know by voting in the poll below. 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
