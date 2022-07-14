Raashii Khanna Knows How DAZZLE!

Raashii Khanna's day-to-day fashion choices are just as noteworthy as what she wears on-screen.

Raashii looks fab in the season's hottest hues, red and pink.

The dishevelled hair, black bindi, matching nails and gold choker are all Insta-worthy.

Living the monochromatic fantasy in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with cutout details.

Red is clearly her favourite! She reaches out for a timeless look in a figure-flattering dress and gold heels.

Getting festive in a purple asymmetrical kurta and flared pants patterned with buttis.

She lets the striped grey and white sari shine, teaming it with minimal make up and metallic earrings.

She radiates glamour in this saffron and gold gown that features a high slit and an embellished belt.