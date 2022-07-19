News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » ADORABLE! Celebs Who Love Twinning

ADORABLE! Celebs Who Love Twinning

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 19, 2022 08:45 IST
When B-Town's romantic couples mirror each other's style, it leads to these amazing moments... 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone is known for her dreamy gowns. 
Ranveer Singh is famous for his experimental fashion. 
But, during their weeklong romantic holiday in the US, these lovebirds synced their styles. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora twinned in power suits at the HT Most Stylish Awards
They were also in tune with each other as they headed out for Arjun's birthday brunch in Paris, above.
Dressed in crisp white shirts, paired with denims, they showed how to twin without too much sweat.  

  

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is always dressed to impress and it came as no surprise when hubby Anand Ahuja matched her fashion footsteps. 
This is just one example of how they lived up to their #everydayphenomenal hashtag. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi nailed the all-black look with such grace. 
The former beauty queen and TV host's minimalistic outfit was accessorised with statement gold jewellery.   

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Remember the time Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sported white Indian wear with multicoloured embroidery? 
Their camera-worthy moment left netizens impressed and inspired many to nail the twinning trend. 

PICS: This mother-daughter duo love to dress alike
These celebs love to dress like their kids
Photos: 7 times celebrities dressed like their kids
PICS: Rojas, Barshim win third straight World titles
The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!
Case against friskers who forced girls to remove bra
MF Guru:'Most of your MFs are high risk'
