Stylish Manushi, Flirty Mithila

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 15, 2022 09:25 IST
Topping this week's list of best celeb fashion moments were Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who brought forward their preppy selves on Koffee With Karan 7

Manushi Chhillar who put her own stamp on an all-black look. 

Mithila Palkar, Erica Fernandes and Sarah Jane Dias, who nailed the monsoon vibe in vibrant colours. 

And Gauahar Khan, who looked radiant in pink. 

 
IMAGE: Twice as nice! For Koffee With Karan Season 7, Janhvi Kapoor continued her love affair with sequins and wore a halter-neck gown.
Sara chose a black mini with a white bow. 
Both sported light make-up and kept their hair loose. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's head-to-toe take on monochrome was very chic. 
She paired her black sweatshirt with stockings and matching gumboots. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Mithila Palkar looked positively radiant in a bright, colourful, off-shoulder maxi with peekaboo cutouts.
She wore her hair in curls and her off-white heels complemented the look. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Erica Fernandez's monsoon look was comfy and stylish. 
She paired the multicolour co-ord with white sneakers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandez/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Gauahar Khan charmed in a pretty pink handloom sari and white full-sleeved blouse.
She added a pearl chain and dark pink lips. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias offered a lesson in colour-blocking with her feather cropped top and blue bottoms. 
She enhanced her appearance with slicked back hair and pink lips. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella/Instagram

