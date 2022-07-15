Stylish Manushi, Flirty Mithila

Topping this week's list of best celeb fashion moments were Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who brought forward their preppy selves on Koffee With Karan 7.

Manushi Chhillar who put her own stamp on an all-black look.

Mithila Palkar, Erica Fernandes and Sarah Jane Dias, who nailed the monsoon vibe in vibrant colours.

And Gauahar Khan, who looked radiant in pink.



Sara chose a black mini with a white bow.

Both sported light make-up and kept their hair loose.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's head-to-toe take on monochrome was very chic.

She paired her black sweatshirt with stockings and matching gumboots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar looked positively radiant in a bright, colourful, off-shoulder maxi with peekaboo cutouts.

She wore her hair in curls and her off-white heels complemented the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Erica Fernandez's monsoon look was comfy and stylish.

She paired the multicolour co-ord with white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandez/Instagram

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan charmed in a pretty pink handloom sari and white full-sleeved blouse.

She added a pearl chain and dark pink lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram