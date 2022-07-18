Disha, Kriti, Tamannaah: Who Looks Best In Black?

Naked gowns are losing their popularity.

Sequins are reserved for cocktail parties, weddings and festivals.

Floral prints are fading.

However, black reigns supreme and was the popular choice among celebs at HT's Most Stylish Awards.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Winner of the India's Most Stylish Award, Disha Patani's all-black look featured a high-slit and a halter-neck.

She added sparkle with her shiny handbag and was probably the only one to sport bold red lips at the event.

Tamannah Bhatia went for an off-the-shoulder dress by Italian-Sri Lankan fashion designer and the world's youngest couturier, Andrea Brocca.

The bows at her shoulders doubled up as a cape, making her look like Superwoman on the red carpet.

A draped skirt, corset top and cutout waist... Aditi Rao Hydari's black outfit focused on the details.

She left her neck bare and only wore silver heart-shaped earrings, which let the outfit shine.

Shenaaz Gill was in princess mode, as this black dress with its sheer overlay, leaf motifs and silver chains show.

Urvashi Dholakia made a dramatic appearance in a sheer ruffled gown worn over a shimmering tube dress.

She accentuated the drama with kohl-clad eyes, slicked back hair and nude lips.

Rakul Singh stood out in a pretty lace gown that popped with sparkle and intricate embroidery.

'Black,' she said, 'is an unstoppable force.'

Divya Dutta made a splash in her two-tone sari paired with a black blouse and an embroidered clutch.

Kriti Sanon was the essence of high-fashion in a high-slit black dress.

The serpent-like diamond necklace highlighted the gown's graceful neckline.

