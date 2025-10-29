HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensational Sonal!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 29, 2025
October 29, 2025 13:56 IST

Sonal Chauhan is stepping into the gritty world of Mirzapur: The Film; off-screen, however, her style is radically different.

The actress has been serving look after look with a mix of soft femininity and that cool-girl energy she carries like second nature.

IMAGE: Sonal channels full '80s heroine energy in a sheer co-ord set with a crop top and super-flared pants. Retro and romantic! All photographs: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's definitely got her finger on the trend pulse in an all-white look featuring a tank top and denims, but it's the Labubu hanging from her belt loop that steals the show.

 

IMAGE: She clearly took ‘leave a little sparkle wherever you go’ seriously! Her champagne gold gown shimmers from head-to-toe.

 

IMAGE: Barbiecore is here to stay and Sonal’s pink faux leather crop top paired with a checked skirt is solid proof.

 

IMAGE: We wouldn’t be surprised if Chris Martin wrote Yellow just for Sonal! She's stitched sunshine into a dress.

 

IMAGE: She stuns in an Indo-western co-ord set that’s perfect for reception wear. And that blush pink tissue cape? Super dreamy!

 

IMAGE: Sonal turns up the heat looking like a red-hot mirchi in a netted, shimmery pre-draped sari.

Shanaya, Suhana, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again
Maitreyi's Unforgettable Ghoonghat Moment!
Aditi Rao Hydari's Style? Simply Amazing
Raashi's Guide To Being A Stylish Wedding Guest
Janhvi, Diipa, Priyanka Were All About...
