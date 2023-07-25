Meet Our Desi Barbies

Come a Barbie film, and everyone is wearing fantastic shades of some kind of pink -- tipsy cranberry cocktail, sugary sweet cotton candy, creamy bubblegum gelato, sinful macarons dipped in strawberry goodness!

It's said that everything is better on film, but even in real life, this rosy hue is the stuff of dreams for young teens who are opting for the romanch colour that's unabashedly feminine.

Back home, our desi stars are all expressing themselves in pink, enjoying the Barbiecore mazaa that's pretty popular with Bunty ki Babli and Rocky ki Rani as well.

Call it an ode to ultimate girl power or a way to channel your gloriously girly side, Bollywood ladkis are wrapping themselves up, enthusiastically, in the colour of love.

IMAGE: There's more skin here than pink... But Urvashi Rautela's snazzy top is meant for those with plenty of sass at 33,0000 feet above sea level.

Those flats with pretty bows are bahut charming.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

IMAGE: Wearing garam-garam-garam pink to the gym is a G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S way to start the day.

Raai Laxmi's bomber jacket makes lifting weights such a cool, cheerful affair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra's Oreo cookies 'n pink cream PJs give her a great excuse to rise and shine in a Margot Robbie-styled world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: On Wednesdays, Mean Girls wear pink!

Huma Qureshi is a sentence in gulabi without being extra girlish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Ready to head out with Ken on a wild ride is Ananya Panday, in a salmon pink dress that wraps around her svelte figure like strips of bandage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Ooh la la Disha Patani is all zaberdast pink hotness.

She knows how to make the colour truly pop by adding a white shrug and a clutch with black straps.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Toast the Barbie aur Ken prem kahani in a luscious sari with red roses, in a Nashik vineyard, like Priya Banerjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram