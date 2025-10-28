HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Janhvi, Diipa, Priyanka Were All About...

October 28, 2025

Mumbai turned into a stage of power and poise as Harper's Bazaar India hosted the second edition of the Women of the Year Awards 2025, celebrating trailblazing women across film, fashion, art and business.

The country's most inspiring faces came together for an evening that was all about girl power.

Diipa Buller Khosla Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diipa Buller-Khosla/Instagram

Diipa Buller-Khosla, who was named the luxury content creator of the year, wore an unusual satin-silk Banarasi sari with a cheongsam-inspired blouse, delivering drama with every drape.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor bagged actor of the year for her role in The Homebound. She looked like a ray of sunshine in a cute yellow printed dress with a Chinese collar.

 

Pratibha Ranta Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Rannta/Instagram

Pratibha Rannta, the Laapataa Ladies breakout star, shone bright as she snagged the spotlight actor award. She turned heads in a lustrous cherry red breastplate paired with a draped black skirt.

 

Priyanka Kapadia Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia Badani/Instagram

Priyanka Kapadia Badani kept it sleek and snatched, picking up stylist of the year in a black jumpsuit cinched with a chunky belt.

 

Anaita Shroff Adjania Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

The OG style queen, Anaita Shroff Adjania, was a total girl's girl in a pleated red off-shoulder gown.

 

Anoushka Shankar Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

Anoushka Shankar won musician of the year; she stunned in a high-neck, tie-dye full-sleeve gown.

 

Zeenat Aman & Suhani Parekh Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhani Parekh/Instagram

Zeenat Aman, crowned icon of the year, radiated timeless charm in a red silk kaftan gown, while Suhani Parekh, who won jewellery designer of the year for Misho, wore her signature breastplate in white with an exaggerated-sleeve jumpsuit.

Namrata Purohit Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Purohit/Instagram

The Pilates Studio co-founder and fitness expert, Namrata Purohit, shimmered her way to the top of in the wellness category, dazzling in a sheer champagne-gold sequinned gown.

 

Anupurna Roy Bazaar India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupurna Roy/Instagram

Anupurna Roy took home the film director of the year award for her acclaimed debut feature, Songs Of Forgotten Trees. She kept it sleek in a satin-silk black corset gown paired with a cropped blazer.

