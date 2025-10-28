Maitreyi's Unforgettable Ghoonghat Moment!

Vogue World 2025 was all about cinema and Hollywood glamour but Maitreyi Ramakrishnan brought a touch of desi to the Los Angeles red carpet.

The Never Have I Ever star made heads turn in a Manish Malhotra creation that was part couture and part culture.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram

She wore a tea-length dress with a beaded corset and a gold floral brocade skirt, the kind of silhouette that is vintage Hollywood but still winks at the lehenga. The off-shoulder neckline, framed by draped pearl-studded sleeves, softened the structure.

But the ultimate showstopper had to be the ghoonghat! Hand-embellished and reimagined in sheer georgette, it gave the outfit an ethereal Indian touch that no one saw coming on a Hollywood red carpet.

The ghoonghat served a double role -- it also draped down on the arms like a stole. The dress itself included boned hips, pearly beadwork and that signature MM shimmer!

Manish Malhotra joined Maitreyi, looking sharp in a hand-embroidered bandhgala worn with velvet pants and brooches you could not ignore.

