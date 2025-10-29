HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Shanaya, Suhana, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again

Shanaya, Suhana, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 08:25 IST

x

Move over sequins and silk, this season it’s all about the soft shimmer of tissue saris.

Once reserved for moms' closets and grandmas' trousseaus, the glimmering fabric is now getting the ultimate Gen-Z reboot. Young celebs are proving that tissue isn't old-school, it's the 'in thing' for weddings and celebrations.

Light, shiny and camera-approved, the tissue sari is officially the trend to drape yourself in. 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani’s multicolour tissue sari with beaded tassels, paired with an embellished blouse and matching potli, is the perfect blend of sparkle and sophistication. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s take on festive glam? If you can’t afford gold, just drape yourself in it. Her tissue sari paired with an OTT blouse and a cinched belt is pure luxe, no vault required. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon proves matchy-matchy doesn’t have to be meh as she drapes her gold tissue sari with a halter blouse made from the same fabric, making monotone look fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor lets her sari do all the shining in a handwoven pastel tissue drape with delicate thread and zari work. Her only accessory? A dainty neckpiece. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tissue saris get the Suhana Khan stamp of approval! Her pastel pink drape with a scalloped border and mirrorwork blouse is equal parts cute and chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A bubblegum pink tissue sari? Total dream come true! Shanaya Kapoor keeps it young and fresh in a sweetheart blouse and a traditional choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna goes full Barbiecore with a desi twist in a pink tissue sari with a matching blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Ananya, Khushi's Style Hack? Raiding Mom's Wardrobe!
Ananya, Khushi's Style Hack? Raiding Mom's Wardrobe!
Kriti, Rakul, Aditi: The Hottest Style Icons
Kriti, Rakul, Aditi: The Hottest Style Icons
Janhvi, Diipa, Priyanka Were All About...
Janhvi, Diipa, Priyanka Were All About...
Janhvi, Khushi, Ananya Are Quietly Cancelling....
Janhvi, Khushi, Ananya Are Quietly Cancelling....

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 2

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

webstory image 3

8 Snake-Free Countries

VIDEOS

Legal Expert Warns of Rising Sectarian Threat in Gilgit-Baltistan1:19

Legal Expert Warns of Rising Sectarian Threat in...

Fans Shocked by Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation!0:57

Fans Shocked by Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Weight Loss...

Gobardhan Scheme brings sustainable change to rural Gujarat2:31

Gobardhan Scheme brings sustainable change to rural Gujarat

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO