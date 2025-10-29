Shanaya, Suhana, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again

Move over sequins and silk, this season it’s all about the soft shimmer of tissue saris.

Once reserved for moms' closets and grandmas' trousseaus, the glimmering fabric is now getting the ultimate Gen-Z reboot. Young celebs are proving that tissue isn't old-school, it's the 'in thing' for weddings and celebrations.

Light, shiny and camera-approved, the tissue sari is officially the trend to drape yourself in.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani’s multicolour tissue sari with beaded tassels, paired with an embellished blouse and matching potli, is the perfect blend of sparkle and sophistication. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s take on festive glam? If you can’t afford gold , just drape yourself in it. Her tissue sari paired with an OTT blouse and a cinched belt is pure luxe, no vault required.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon proves matchy-matchy doesn’t have to be meh as she drapes her gold tissue sari with a halter blouse made from the same fabric, making monotone look fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor lets her sari do all the shining in a handwoven pastel tissue drape with delicate thread and zari work. Her only accessory? A dainty neckpiece. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Tissue saris get the Suhana Khan stamp of approval! Her pastel pink drape with a scalloped border and mirrorwork blouse is equal parts cute and chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: A bubblegum pink tissue sari? Total dream come true! Shanaya Kapoor keeps it young and fresh in a sweetheart blouse and a traditional choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram