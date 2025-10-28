Aditi Rao Hydari's Style? Simply Amazing

Aditi Rao Hydari has that rare charm, the kind that makes her look just as regal in a silk sari as she does in a sleek couture gown.

Whether she's embodying old-school royalty or modern minimalism, she brings an elegance that cannot be faked. The actress, who stole a million hearts with her unforgettable Gaja Gamini walk on screen, continues to be fashion's eternal muse.

As she turns 48, let's give her timeless and poised fashion choices a bow!

IMAGE: For Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Aditi looked straight out of a dream in a pink sari with a maroon border, draped over a one-shoulder blouse. The look was soft yet royal, just like her personality. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: She proves she’s a fashionista in every sense as she arrives at Cannes in a chequered shirt and beige pants embellished on one leg; her matching bag ties the whole look together!

IMAGE: This is what a stylish nayi dulhan looks like! Aditi Rao Hydari in a red sari that perfectly matches her sindoor, with a pop of blue on the border to break the monotony.

IMAGE: Aditi can literally slay any silhouette -- case in point, her co-ord set featuring super flared pants and a peplum top.

IMAGE: As Aditi perfectly captioned it, 'I’m pink therefore I am.' Dressed in a rani pink sari with the prettiest jhumkas and kangans, her look is definitely one to bookmark this festive season.

IMAGE: A brown outfit sealed perfectly with a red lip that looks like a cherry on a chocolate cake? Yes, please! Aditi’s glam game is simply delicious.

IMAGE: She makes denim look downright glam in a jumpsuit layered over a sheer white shirt -- totally airport-to-afterparty ready!