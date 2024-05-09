Met Gala: Isha, Alia, Mona, Mindy Make India Shine

As the fashion elite gathered to celebrate at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala, there were several Indian faces who graced the red carpet, including Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani and Sudha Reddy.

But how many of them nailed the Sleeping Beauty' and The Garden Of Time theme?

Scroll down to see each of their outfits and decide for yourselves.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani decided to wear 'nature's glorious and bountiful lifecycle' through her Rahul Mishra hand-embroidered sari gown, which took over 10,000 hours to create.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

IMAGE: Philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Reddy represented India on the global stage in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani outfit.

Her off-the-shoulder corseted bodice featured flowing, cape-style sleeves and was paired with a lehenga skirt.

If you take a closer look at the corset, you'll notice a miniature style painting of Sudha 'embodying the past'.

'Handcrafted with thousands of French knots, Indian couching embroidery, Swarovski crystals and silk threadwork, the bodice is adorned with hand-carved, mother-of-pearl flowers...' Tahiliani said on Instagram.

She accessorised it with an heirloom necklace, featuring solitaires with three dangling hearts that represented hope, peace and love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudha Reddy/Instagram

IMAGE: Sabyasachi Mukherjee chose an embroidered cotton coat from his Resort 2024 collection and layered it with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds.

He cut quite a dashing figure in the beige separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla worked with John Galliano for her bodycon dress.

Galliano, she says, is 'the designer who first made her fall in love with fashion and who has had a huge influence on her deep appreciation for creativity'.

The Christian Louboutin shoes follow the theme of the outfit by incorporating her wedding jewels, her 'own sleeping beauties'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

IMAGE: For Alia Bhatt's second outing at the Met Gala, she chose a Sabyasachi Mukherjee 'couture sari and an exaggerated train, hand-embroidered with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads'.

That gorgeous confection had, like this picture shows, everyone's attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel opted for a kinetic silhouette by Iris Van Herpen for her Met Gala debut.

The clockwork at the back represented time.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Netflix's One Day star Ambika Mod went for a neutral monochrome gown; unfortunately, it didn't do justice to her figure or the theme.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters