Serena, Maria, Venus Shine At Met Gala

IMAGE: Serena Williams at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Serena Williams continued her reign on the Met Gala steps, this time in a stunning creation by Balenciaga.

The tennis powerhouse collaborated with the fashion house to bring a look inspired by their 51st couture collection's 52nd piece.

This wasn't just any dress -- it took 150 hours of meticulous pattern-making and 25 meters of Italian gold foil-laminated taffeta to craft this couture masterpiece.

Serena completed the look with black gloves, gold hair accessories, and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, staying true to the 'Garden of Time' theme.

Sharapova's fairytale Met Gala moment in Prabal Gurung

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Maria Sharapova/Instagram

Maria Sharapova wasn't shy about embracing her inner princess at the Met Gala.

Sharapova chose a stunning Prabal Gurung gown that perfectly blended the 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' exhibit with the dress code.

Venus Williams shines in Marc Jacobs

IMAGE: Venus Williams poses at the Met Gala. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Venus Williams brought a touch of whimsy to the Met Gala red carpet with a shimmering Marc Jacobs gown. The dress, covered in tiny mirrors, reflected the 'Garden of Time' theme and the concept of garments that are 'too fragile to wear'.