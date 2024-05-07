News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Serena, Maria, Venus Shine At Met Gala

Serena, Maria, Venus Shine At Met Gala

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 07, 2024 12:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Serena Williams continued her reign on the Met Gala steps, this time in a stunning creation by Balenciaga.

The tennis powerhouse collaborated with the fashion house to bring a look inspired by their 51st couture collection's 52nd piece.

Serena Williams

This wasn't just any dress -- it took 150 hours of meticulous pattern-making and 25 meters of Italian gold foil-laminated taffeta to craft this couture masterpiece.

 

Serena completed the look with black gloves, gold hair accessories, and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, staying true to the 'Garden of Time' theme.

Sharapova's fairytale Met Gala moment in Prabal Gurung

Maria Sharapova

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Maria Sharapova/Instagram

Maria Sharapova wasn't shy about embracing her inner princess at the Met Gala.

Sharapova chose a stunning Prabal Gurung gown that perfectly blended the 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' exhibit with the dress code.

Venus Williams shines in Marc Jacobs

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams poses at the Met Gala. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Venus Williams brought a touch of whimsy to the Met Gala red carpet with a shimmering Marc Jacobs gown. The dress, covered in tiny mirrors, reflected the 'Garden of Time' theme and the concept of garments that are 'too fragile to wear'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!
Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!
What's Yuvi Doing With T20 World Cup?
What's Yuvi Doing With T20 World Cup?
'Modi Never Said He Won't Change Constitution'
'Modi Never Said He Won't Change Constitution'
Hardik The Bowler Is Back!
Hardik The Bowler Is Back!
Recipe: Tomato Salad With Walnuts
Recipe: Tomato Salad With Walnuts
See Amsterdam Through Taapsee's Eyes
See Amsterdam Through Taapsee's Eyes

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Who is Lando Norris?

Who is Lando Norris?

Meet India's Paris Olympics-bound relay teams

Meet India's Paris Olympics-bound relay teams

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances