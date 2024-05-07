Tell Us: What Do You Make Of These Met Gala Outfits?

The curtain has fallen on this year's Met Gala but everyone is still talking about the celebs and the outfits they wore.

Some of the look were splendid. Others were daringly audacious. All, however, paid tribute to the event's theme, The Garden Of Time.

The biggest night in fashion had its glorious moments but, as it does every year, saw several 'interesting' outfits as well.

Scroll down to meet some of the champions of sartorial risks.

IMAGE: Model Precious Lee was the fairy with the dark mind who absolutely hates florals; she was ready to take flight in a Bad Binch Tongtong gown.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Drop the mic, French influencer Lena Mahfouf just entered with strategically placed golden flowers; the outfit was designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Lana del Rey's outfit paid homage to Alexander McQueen's Fall/Winter 2006 Widows of Culloden show.

She evoked romantic goth vibes in this tulle number, complete with a headpiece of thorns and a veil.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly

IMAGE: What do you think of supermodel and actor Cara Delevingne's 'Joan Of Arc-meets-Twiggy' look in Stella McCartney body armour?

The bejewelled rhinestone hoodie was paired with a white satin skirt.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Did a life-sized flower aka Lizzo get blown by the breeze onto the Met Gala red carpet?

The outfit by Paris-based label Weinsanto combined the 'best colour combinations of nature' but was mistaken for a gigantic mushroom by more than one onlooker.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Zendaya, truly inspired by the theme, wore luscious blooms on her extravagant hat.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Nicki Minaj, on the other hand, was a chalta phirta floral sculpture created by Marni's Francesco Risso.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: People have been comparing Cardi B's Windowsen gown to a black rose that grew on concrete.

She did also remind us of Marge Simpson.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Model Amelia Gray Hamlin made an unforgettable debut at the Met Gala in a light up terrarium dress by Jun Takahashi.

Gorgeous purple roses and beautiful butterflies were encased in the translucent outfit.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters