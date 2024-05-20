News
Abhishek breaks Kohli's long-standing IPL record

Abhishek breaks Kohli's long-standing IPL record

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2024 01:50 IST
Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has hit a remarkable 41 sixes in IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma made history on Sunday, becoming the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Abhishek achieved this milestone during SRH's last league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Hyderabad.

 

During the game, Abhishek smashed 66 runs off just 28 balls, featuring five fours and six sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 235.71.

This season, Abhishek has hit a remarkable 41 sixes, surpassing Virat Kohli's record of 38 sixes set during the 2016 IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Additionally, he outdid Heinrich Klaasen's tally of 33 sixes this year and David Warner's (31 sixes in 2016) and Travis Head's (31 sixes in 2024) records to become the SRH player with the most sixes in a single season.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle still holds the overall record with 59 sixes for RCB in the 2012 season.

SRH surpasses RCB to become the team with the most sixes

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma with his family. Photograph: BCCI

In the same match against Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore to become the team with the most sixes in a single T20 series.

Fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen helped SRH chase down 215 runs against PBKS with five balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

In the 69th match of the 17th edition of the IPL, SRH hit a total of 14 sixes, bringing their season tally to 160 sixes. This achievement eclipsed the 157 sixes hit by the Faf du Plessis-led RCB in the same ongoing edition.

Other teams with notable six-hitting records in a T20 series include Chennai Super Kings (145 sixes in IPL 2018), Surrey (144 sixes in T20 Blast 2023), and Kolkata Knight Riders (143 sixes in IPL 2019).

In this match, SRH also equaled another record for the most 200-plus totals in a single IPL edition, achieving this feat six times, on par with Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL), Mumbai Indians (IPL 2023), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2024).

REDIFF CRICKET
