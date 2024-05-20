Fifth Phase: Touch And Go Seats

IMAGE: Preparations underway for voting in Mumbai, May 19, 2024. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Polling for the fifth phase of the seven phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday, May 20, 2024, with 49 seats going to the polls across 8 states.

Phase I: Touch And Go Seats

Accoding to data available from the Election Commission of India, 3 seats in the fifth phase had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Arambagh seat in West Bengal was won by Aparupa Poddar belonging to the Trinamool Congress defeating Bharatiya Janata PartY candidate Tapan Kumar Roy by a margin of mere 0.08 per cent votes.

The Bolangir seat in Odisha was won by BJP candidate Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo defeating Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the Biju Janata Dal by a margin of 1.50 per cent votes.

The Election Commission data shows 8.95 crore (89.5 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase on Monday.

Of this, 4.69 crore (46.9 million) voters are male voters while 4.26 crore (42.6 million) voters are female voters and the third gender number stands at 5,409.

The Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates in the fifth phase followed by the BJP (40) and the Congress (18).

