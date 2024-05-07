Like Alia's look at the MET Gala? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's look at the MET Gala 2024 is winning hearts.

The actor wore a floral Sabyasachi sari at the event, in keeping with its theme, 'Garden of Time'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

This is Alia's second time at the MET Gala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'It was a call to the Garden of Time -- an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own,' Alia posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility,' Alia adds.

'We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style.

'Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.

'We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup -- an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts.

'It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

'As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort.

'A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain, and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'. Team work makes the dream work.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

'Sabyasachi interprets The Garden of Time with a couture sari and an exaggerated train, hand embroidered with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads. The hand-crafted blouse is studded with emeralds, Basra pearls, tourmalines and multi coloured sapphires,' reads the sari's description on the designer's official Instagram account.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania adds, 'Intricately created with devotion and patience, the sari serves as a symbol of enduring love at the revered Met Gala 24, a perfect embodiment of tradition and innovation, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with contemporary style.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Anaita is 'in love with @sabyasachiofficial contemporary tasseled version, with its never ending trail. Reflecting both craftsmanship and the passage of time, it underscores the essence that excellence in artistry, like nature's wonders, necessitates patience to truly shine.

'@aliaabhatt, a vision of ethereal beauty, embodies the true radiance of a blossoming flower amidst the splendor of the occasion.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram

Like Alia's look at the MET Gala? VOTE!

