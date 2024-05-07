The Hottest Met Gala Looks

Another year, another fabulous Met Gala ball.

The theme, this year, for the Metropolitan Museum of Art grand celebration was The Garden Of Time.

The event -- which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- also marked the opening of the latter's Spring Exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

At the annual soiree, beautifully dressed celebs ascended the red carpet in outfits that paid tribute to the event's theme and their own effervescent personalities.

IMAGE: The belle of the ball award should surely go to Kylie Jenner.

Her custom-designed Oscar de la Renta gown had a gentle rosewater hue and was inspired by the garden statues mentioned in J G Ballard's short story, The Garden of Time, says Vogue.

And that, incidentally, was the theme of the evening.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: A near tumble on those towering transparent heels did prevent singer and actor Janelle Monae from owning one of the most daring looks of the evening.

Her Vera Wang gown -- made of transparent and strategically placed white coloured holograpic discs -- was a perfect showcase for her honey-gold skin.

People reports that the outfit, made from sustainably recycled plastic bottles that were moulded by hand into organically shaped flowers, also featured hand-strung crystal beads.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Simone Ashley -- aka the Vicountess Bridgerton -- was a stunning seductress in this midnight blue Prabal Gurung gown.

The actor, clearly, is continuing her love affair with cutouts to great success.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: It was a party for two! Model Adwoa Aboah -- in a balloon-hemmed skirt, tiny ruffled top, rhinestone bra, pointy satin shoes and interesting lip-makeup that was clearly inspired from Star Wars -- debuted her baby bump in style.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Glinda, the good witch (her character in the upcoming Wicked movies) was clearly on Ariana Grande's mind at the Met gala.

A mother of pearl corset top flowed into a gently pleated skirt -- hats off to Jonathan Anderson, Loewe's creative direcctor -- lending her look a fairytale vibe.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Serena Williams wrapped herself in molten gold for the gala looking like she would be more at home in an opulent boudoir.

The Balenciaga gown -- made from 25 metres of gold foil-laminated taffeta -- took 150 man hours to create.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Cynthia Erivo -- who's the wicked witch, Elphaba, in Wicked -- said hello the evening's theme by seemingly turning into a garden herself.

The flower petal and insect encrusted Thom Browne gown worked its way upwards into a black tuxedo creating a rather interesting effect.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Queen Latifah showed all who the true royalty on the red carpet was in her paradise gown and black coat.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Kendall Jenner took the sleeping beauty theme quite literally and chose an Alexander McQueen gown (from the designer's 1999 fall look) with a scalloped butt cutout that has been never ever worn by any celeb before. 'It's been sleeping for the last 25 years,' she said.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Kim Kardashian caused a stir in a sheer floral number, bundled up with a grey shrug.

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters