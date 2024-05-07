News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Hottest Met Gala Looks

The Hottest Met Gala Looks

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: May 07, 2024 13:32 IST
Another year, another fabulous Met Gala ball. 

The theme, this year, for the Metropolitan Museum of Art grand celebration was The Garden Of Time.

The event -- which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- also marked the opening of the latter's Spring Exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

At the annual soiree, beautifully dressed celebs ascended the red carpet in outfits that paid tribute to the event's theme and their own effervescent personalities.

IMAGE: The belle of the ball award should surely go to Kylie Jenner.
Her custom-designed Oscar de la Renta gown had a gentle rosewater hue and was inspired by the garden statues mentioned in J G Ballard's short story, The Garden of Time, says Vogue.
And that, incidentally, was the theme of the evening.
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A near tumble on those towering transparent heels did prevent singer and actor Janelle Monae from owning one of the most daring looks of the evening.
Her Vera Wang gown -- made of transparent and strategically placed white coloured holograpic discs -- was a perfect showcase for her honey-gold skin.
People reports that the outfit, made from sustainably recycled plastic bottles that were moulded by hand into organically shaped flowers, also featured hand-strung crystal beads.
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Simone Ashley -- aka the Vicountess Bridgerton -- was a stunning seductress in this midnight blue Prabal Gurung gown. 
The actor, clearly, is continuing her love affair with cutouts to great success.
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: It was a party for two! Model Adwoa Aboah -- in a balloon-hemmed skirt, tiny ruffled top, rhinestone bra, pointy satin shoes and interesting lip-makeup that was clearly inspired from Star Wars -- debuted her baby bump in style.
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Glinda, the good witch (her character in the upcoming Wicked movies) was clearly on Ariana Grande's mind at the Met gala.
A mother of pearl corset top flowed into a gently pleated skirt -- hats off to Jonathan Anderson, Loewe's creative direcctor -- lending her look a fairytale vibe.  
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Serena Williams wrapped herself in molten gold for the gala looking like she would be more at home in an opulent boudoir.
The Balenciaga gown -- made from 25 metres of gold foil-laminated taffeta -- took 150 man hours to create.
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cynthia Erivo -- who's the wicked witch, Elphaba, in Wicked -- said hello the evening's theme by seemingly turning into a garden herself.
The flower petal and insect encrusted Thom Browne gown worked its way upwards into a black tuxedo creating a rather interesting effect. 
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Queen Latifah showed all who the true royalty on the red carpet was in her paradise gown and black coat. 
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kendall Jenner took the sleeping beauty theme quite literally and chose an Alexander McQueen gown (from the designer's 1999 fall look) with a scalloped butt cutout that has been never ever worn by any celeb before. 'It's been sleeping for the last 25 years,' she said.  
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kim Kardashian caused a stir in a sheer floral number, bundled up with a grey shrug. 
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nicole Kidman turned up in her dramatic best in a white satin gown with a feathery black skirt underneath and elegant gloves. 
Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

REDIFF STYLE
