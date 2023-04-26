When Deepika, Priyanka ACED Fashion

It's that time of the year when celebrities from around the world get ready to dazzle in bold and beautiful couture pieces at the prestigious Met Gala in New York.

The glamorous event is set to take place on May 1 and this year, it's all about paying tribute to the late fashion legend, Karl Lagerfeld.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have become regular faces at the Met Gala, joining them this year on the red carpet will be Alia Bhatt for the first time.

Before these ladies WOW us, Namrata Thakker recaps stellar Indian fashion moments on the Met Gala red carpet.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In 2017, Priyanka stormed the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Ralph Lauren trench coat featuring a thigh-high slit.

Her debut look caught everyone's attention, courtesy the eight-foot-long train.

Of course, she had a certain Jonas brother to help her.

Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The train was extra special because it could come right off! And just in time for the after-party.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The following year, Ms Chopra opted for a custom Ralph Lauren gown once again but this time, she channeled her inner Cleopatra in a velvety number with a cape and a stunning headgear.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In 2019, our desi girl walked the red carpet in an extravagant couture Dior gown and stunned everyone with her edgy make-up and hairdo.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Priyanka's Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in 2017 wearing a Tommy Hilfiger white and silver satin gown.

Though her attire was a little underwhelming, she looked pretty.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For her next Met Gala outing, Dippy opted for a red Prabal Gurung outfit with a thigh-high slit, matching stilettos and lip colour.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The B-town diva upped the ante when she walked the red carpet in 2019 donning a custom metallic pink Zac Posen ballgown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

Last year, the only Indian guest at the Met Gala was socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

She made a bold style statement in a custom metal bustier from Schiaparelli and paired it with a custom Sabyasachi sari, giving us the prefect arts-meet-fashion moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

In 2019, Natasha showed up at the Met Gala in an icy blue custom-made Dundas dress with crystals embellished all-over and looked absolutely stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

Mrs Poonawalla made her debut on the red carpet in 2018 wearing a vibrant, fun Prabal Gurung ball gown.

Photograph: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Besides Priyanka and Deepika, Isha Ambani made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 too.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter wore a dreamy sleeveless floor-length Christian Dior tulle gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabal Rana/Instagram

In 2019, Isha made another beautiful appearance at the event in a lilac Prabal Gurung ball gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sudha Reddy/Instagram

In 2021, philanthropist and Hyderabad entrepreneur Sudha Reddy was the only Indian to walk red carpet at the Met Gala.

She wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock creation for her debut outing, inspired by the American flag and featuring 3D embellishments of Swarovski crystals and sequins.