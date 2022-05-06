News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shama, Alia, Sanaya Have Fun With Prints

Shama, Alia, Sanaya Have Fun With Prints

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 06, 2022 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Want to up your style game with bold prints? Break out of your comfort zone and click on these pics to get inspired.

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look has just that little bit of spice needed to enhance your summer wardrobe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The classic black polka dots will never out of fashion and what better way to wear them than as a sari!
You can always team it up with a multi-colour blouse like Kiara Advani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shama Sikander's printed separates are perfect for a beach vacay.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Brighten up your day with a wrap-around dress like Sophie Choudry.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanaya Malhotra oozes glamour and style in this strappy figure-hugging printed dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You can stick to the basics and opt for a simple printed cotton blouse like the one Alia Bhatt is wearing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty channels her inner diva in a black and white maxi dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Look, Who's Making Rakul Dance!
Look, Who's Making Rakul Dance!
Athiya Looks Badass In This Blazer
Athiya Looks Badass In This Blazer
Natasha's Sabyasachi Sari At Met Gala
Natasha's Sabyasachi Sari At Met Gala
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

More like this

Palak Tiwari's STUNNING Runway Debut

Palak Tiwari's STUNNING Runway Debut

Stunning Showstopper Tara Sutaria

Stunning Showstopper Tara Sutaria

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances