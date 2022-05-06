Shama, Alia, Sanaya Have Fun With Prints

Want to up your style game with bold prints? Break out of your comfort zone and click on these pics to get inspired.
IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look has just that little bit of spice needed to enhance your summer wardrobe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
IMAGE: The classic black polka dots will never out of fashion and what better way to wear them than as a sari!
You can always team it up with a multi-colour blouse like Kiara Advani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: Shama Sikander's printed separates are perfect for a beach vacay.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram
IMAGE: Brighten up your day with a wrap-around dress like Sophie Choudry.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanaya Malhotra oozes glamour and style in this strappy figure-hugging printed dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: You can stick to the basics and opt for a simple printed cotton blouse like the one Alia Bhatt is wearing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Diana Penty channels her inner diva in a black and white maxi dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com