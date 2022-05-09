Stars & White Hot Summer Fashion

Kindly click on the images for cool, summer-friendly, styles.
IMAGE: If you have washboard abs, then flaunt it in a cropped white top and denim bottoms like Sonnalli Seygall does.
The multi-colour bag is what really brings the look home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram
IMAGE: Opt for an interesting white dress like Ananya Panday.
A tried and true summer look that will help you grab eyeballs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Summer is about beach/pool fashion and Aisha Sharma nails the brief.
Make a stylish statement as you cool off by taking a swim in a white bikini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Raai Laxmi embraces the all-white look with her textured separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram
IMAGE: There's no denying that white is the colour of the season and it looks better in the day, especially when you're soaking in the sun.
Try it out with a fun, flirty, look like Malaika Arora.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan proves the black and white look can be equally compelling and stylish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Krystle D'Souza's white look is appealing and simple to put together.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystel D'Souza/Instagram
IMAGE: Bring out the child in you with a graphic tee like Sonarika Bhadoria.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram
IMAGE: Shama Sikander looks cute as a button in a white pleated dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram
IMAGE: Up your glam quotient in a breezy maxi dress like Parineeti Chopra.
Pair the look with your favourite sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com