The Kapoor Sisters Love Monochrome

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 10, 2022 08:54 IST
When it comes to fashion, sisters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor are well-versed in the power of understated.

You'll rarely see them dressed gaudy colours or loud prints.

In fact, they seem to love black or white outfits, matched with amazing accessories.

With their effortless sense of style, the Kapoor girls create magic with their monochromatic approach.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Sonam and Rhea's stylish black and white avatars.

IMAGE: Too hot for one frame? We think so :)
If you can look past Sonam and Anand Ahuja's intimate kiss, you're sure to admire the classy black high-neck dress that Sonam is wearing.
She completes the look with stunning diamonds and red nails.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And there's Sonam again, cocking a snook at fashion rules and rounding off her desi outfit with a trench coat.
The polka-dotted skirt is lovely and so is her black bindi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea, in this stunning off-white dress with its fitted bodice, looks like a modern-day princess who knows what she wants. And what she doesn't.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam epitomises high-fashion in this elegant black dress, matched with beige shoes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Simple, yet stunning!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea channels her inner disco diva in a white blazer and flared pants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam's Victoriaesque moment in black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam raises the summer temperature in a black halter-neck bikini and multi-print sarong.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea dazzles in a kaftan trimmed with gold.
She elevates the look with an elaborate gold and pearl choker.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
