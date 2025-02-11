Meet Priyanka Chopra's Bhabhi, Neelam Upadhyaya

All eyes are on the fabulous Priyanka Chopra's newest family member -- her sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya.

She married Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, on February 7.

Neelam, who has acted in eight south Indian movies, is now bringing her glam to the Chopra squad.

IMAGE: Newly-weds Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhaya with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who've been married for six years.

The dulhan wore traditional red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Neelam, draped in heavy, maximalist jewellery, was a spectacular bride. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

IMAGE: She's also a total party animal and loves to travel.

Here she is, rocking the casual vibe with a cute crop top and jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

IMAGE: When she keeps her makeup minimal and lets all the attention focus on those gorgeous eyes... Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

chunky chain necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram IMAGE: Her Goa diaries feature a chic safari look with a khaki jacket, black bikini, shorts and anecklace.

IMAGE: When the sun's out, so are Neelam's sunnies. She radiates fun vibes in a leopard print top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

IMAGE: Ruched mint bikini? Cateye sunnies on point. She's definitely making waves! Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

IMAGE: Her yellow chikankari lehenga is meant for twirling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

IMAGE: Neelam's periwinkle blue hat and aviator sunglasses are all about vacation goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

