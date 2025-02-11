HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Meet Priyanka Chopra's Bhabhi, Neelam Upadhyaya

Meet Priyanka Chopra's Bhabhi, Neelam Upadhyaya

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2025 10:48 IST

x

All eyes are on the fabulous Priyanka Chopra's newest family member -- her sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya.

She married Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, on February 7.

Neelam, who has acted in eight south Indian movies, is now bringing her glam to the Chopra squad.

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: Newly-weds Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhaya with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who've been married for six years.
The dulhan wore traditional red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: Neelam, draped in heavy, maximalist jewellery, was a spectacular bride. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: She's also a total party animal and loves to travel.
Here she is, rocking the casual vibe with a cute crop top and jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: When she keeps her makeup minimal and lets all the attention focus on those gorgeous eyes... Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: Her Goa diaries feature a chic safari look with a khaki jacket, black bikini, shorts and a chunky chain necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: When the sun's out, so are Neelam's sunnies. She radiates fun vibes in a leopard print top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: Ruched mint bikini? Cateye sunnies on point. She's definitely making waves! Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: Her yellow chikankari lehenga is meant for twirling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

 

Neelam Upadhyaya

IMAGE: Neelam's periwinkle blue hat and aviator sunglasses are all about vacation goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya/Instagram

Neelam Upadhyaya

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Like Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Look?
Like Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Look?
Priyanka Shows Off Mehendi At Shaadi
Priyanka Shows Off Mehendi At Shaadi
Priyanka At Brother's Haldi Ceremony
Priyanka At Brother's Haldi Ceremony
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Date Movies To Watch This V-Day

webstory image 2

Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!

webstory image 3

Maha Kumbh: 7 Must-Visit Towns Near Prayagraj

VIDEOS

PM Modi lands in Paris, receives Guard of Honour 4:00

PM Modi lands in Paris, receives Guard of Honour

World leaders arrive for dinner hosted by Macron as AI summit opens in Paris11:58

World leaders arrive for dinner hosted by Macron as AI...

Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI against England3:38

Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI against England

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD