Like Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra 's wedding festivities ended with a grand reception over the weekend.

Jiju Nick Jonas was in attendance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka posts sweet blessings to the newlyweds, Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya: 'To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Siddharth and Neelam got married in a Punjabi style ceremony in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka did the gathbandhan (tying the knot) before the pheras.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka wears an aqua-blue colour lehenga from the shelves of Manish Malhotra whereas Nick prefers a beige sherwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka's in-laws, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise-Miller-Jonas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka's BFF Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt join in.

Other guests at the wedding included Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Mannara Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com