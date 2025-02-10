Like Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Look?

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra 's wedding festivities ended with a grand reception over the weekend.
Jiju Nick Jonas was in attendance.
Priyanka posts sweet blessings to the newlyweds, Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya: 'To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi!'
Siddharth and Neelam got married in a Punjabi style ceremony in Mumbai.
Priyanka did the gathbandhan (tying the knot) before the pheras.
Priyanka wears an aqua-blue colour lehenga from the shelves of Manish Malhotra whereas Nick prefers a beige sherwani.
Priyanka's in-laws, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise-Miller-Jonas.
Priyanka's BFF Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt join in.
Other guests at the wedding included Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Mannara Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com