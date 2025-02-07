Priyanka Shows Off Mehendi At Brother's Shaadi

Siddharth Chopra's wedding is in full swing, and his didi is keeping the party alive with beautiful pictures from the celebrations.

The haldi ceremony was followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Nick Jonas arrived just in time for the sangeet ceremony, matching his wife Priyanka Chopra perfectly.

WATCH: Don't Priyanka-Nick look so lovely-dovey?!

The bridal couple Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya look good together.

In videos doing the rounds, we can see Priyanka fussing around Neelam, making sure her hair was okay, and her dress fell correctly.

Mannara Chopra with her sister Mitali Handa. PeeCee's other cousin Parineeti Chopra was absent from the family functions. Likely, Pari is shooting.

The mehendi ceremony took place before the sangeet, and Priyanka gets her hands decorated.

Malti Marie gets a mehendi too.

Priyanka enjoys a cute moment with Siddharth Chopra and Malti Marie.

Priyanka gets her mehendi done.

The beautiful henna-painted hands.

Priyanka with ma-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas.

Mama Jonas gets her mehendi done.

Papa Jonas Kevin Jonas Sr captures the excitement.

Priyanka twins with her daughter.

The gorgeous women in Priyanka's family.

Siddharth gets his bride's name written on his hand.

Dinner time.

Meet Priyanka's cousins: Sohini Dutta Chopra, Mannara Chopra, Ridhima Chopra and Radhika Chopra.

