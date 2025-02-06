Priyanka At Brother's Haldi Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is in shaadi-mode, as her younger brother Siddharth wed Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai.

Sharing pictures from the haldi ceremony, PeeCee writes, 'Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Mum Madhu Chopra looks thrilled!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.. and Mahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The baaraat danced to Priyanka's songs too, like Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In an interview to Harper Bazaar, Priyanka revealed that the couple met on the Bumble app that she has invested in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The bride has starred in Tamil and Telugu films. Read more about her here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Siddharth, at his haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The happy couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Time for a group picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The pre-wedding celebrations started with Mata Ki Chowki at Madhu Chopra's home on Tuesday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti Marie twins with her mum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Nick Jonas isn't in town to attend the festivities yet but his mother Denise Miller-Jones, right, attends. She's seen here with Priyanka's cousin,Divya Jyoti.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com