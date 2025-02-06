Priyanka At Brother's Haldi Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra is in shaadi-mode, as her younger brother Siddharth wed Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai.
Sharing pictures from the haldi ceremony, PeeCee writes, 'Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony.'
Mum Madhu Chopra looks thrilled!
Priyanka grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.. and Mahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho.
The baaraat danced to Priyanka's songs too, like Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do.
In an interview to Harper Bazaar, Priyanka revealed that the couple met on the Bumble app that she has invested in.
The bride has starred in Tamil and Telugu films. Read more about her here.
Siddharth, at his haldi ceremony.
The happy couple.
Time for a group picture.
The pre-wedding celebrations started with Mata Ki Chowki at Madhu Chopra's home on Tuesday.
Malti Marie twins with her mum.
Nick Jonas isn't in town to attend the festivities yet but his mother Denise Miller-Jones, right, attends. She's seen here with Priyanka's cousin,Divya Jyoti.
