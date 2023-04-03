News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'Baby teri dress backless'

'Baby teri dress backless'

By REDIFF STYLE
April 03, 2023 11:44 IST
Dhvani Bhanushali's fashion aesthetics often travel to splendid colourful notes worthy of a songstress, when she goes dressy.

The 'sweet-salty, happy mostly' singer has been training with Namrata Purohit and is one of the youngest Indian pop artistes to have a first song Vaaste hit the billion mark on YouTube so quickly after release.

Her #hotbodgoals wardrobe are about vibrance, skin-revealing silhouettes and lots of josh.

IMAGE: Boom. Check. In a mini-dress dripping with metallic discs Dhvani can take us back to the 1970s Boogie Wonderland state of mind.
She passes on the accessories and make up. Good move.  

 

IMAGE: Two months might have elapsed since V-Day but shocking pink still lurks. Happily. Pink power.
In an ultra fem dress, Dhvani finds the sweet spot between being sartorially sensual and extremely adorable.
Ain't she Dilbar?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhvani Bhanushali/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A schoolgirl black-and-white getup for a 'lit weekend'. Kis Vaaste, Dhvani?

 

IMAGE: She calls her black cropped top and chessboard ab-baring skirt a 'WIP' (work in progress).
Really? We disagree. Simple. Effortless. Her clothes and her 'happy wali smile', as one of her 7 million fans calls it, score.

 

IMAGE: And she recently sang Candy. Oh yes.

 

IMAGE: What do you say about a singer who stepped out of one of the verses of her own songs?
Baby teri smile priceless, Baby teri dress backless
Baby, teri black-and-white stripes outfit matchless.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
