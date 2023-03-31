Be Sensational Like Shriya

Winter is all about warm, heat-absorbing blacks and the season is looooong gone, dost.

But the B-Town paltan is desperately hanging onto their blacks and the obsession with the colour doesn't seem to be fading any time soon.

The dose of extra sunshine is, surprisingly, not urging them to experiment with bright hues.

Why, why, why?

Psst: They know a secret. Or a universal truth. Winter, autumn, fall-shall, spring, monsoons, hail, snow, blizzards, cyclones, fog, thunder and lightning, nuclear fallout or a Y2K deluge, maro golee to all these seasons and their sniffy 'appropriate' hues, Black Is the Only Colour To Wear. Yup, repeat after us: Black Is the Only Colour To Wear. Thank you.

Easy. Uncomplicated. Versatile. The without-fail-chic black has lorded over wardrobes this week, again, like it should.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone is swinging from one black high to the next.

After her superb black-gown Oscar moment, she is back with a class-apart Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation.

IMAGE: The bustier suggests Rakul Singh got entangled in a giant ball of string. Or is she being held hostage by pirates of the Caribbean?

And the long, long earrings, that nearly reach her chest, are something from a Mardi Gras carnival.

But doesn't she look abso-wowza-lutely glorious in the Rimzim Dadu black and white chevron skirt and a cord top? Take a bow, R.

IMAGE: And whatever will they think of next?! Saris with slits. Brilliant.

Sargun Mehta was spotted wearing this sultry Charu and Vasundhara paschim-meets-purab sari, ideal for a cocktail party. Or actually for any event across the globe, so international is the costume.

IMAGE: Victorian era. Wuthering Heights. Merchant and Ivory. Vauxhall Gardens. Middlemarch... Surveen Chawla's style diva ensemble brings to mind so many types of romantic period moods.

The pearl bib is a nod to the timeless combination of black and white.

IMAGE: Silver, not black, but be prepared to be knocked out flat by Shriya Saran's utter maharani-ness in an uncoventional gown with a flowing cape, plunging neckline and cutout waist.

Where are you going, Shriya? Back in time to one of those grand British India paloozas that viceroys hosted?

