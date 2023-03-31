Anushka-Virat Stun At Dior Night of Sequins

In a spectacle like Mumbai has not seen before, Christian Dior's Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School of Craft to unveil a spectacular pre-Fall 2023 show in our City of Gold.

The venue had to be the Gateway of India, and a 14-feet tall lavish toran was installed to greet the superstar guests (don't ask us who was there, ask us who wasn't).

'Women in India have crafted torans for centuries, decorating local fabric by using embroidery and patchwork as a way to welcome guests into their home,' explained Maria on Instagram. 'It has been a dream of mine to create a toran for the show installation.'

Glimpses from the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall 2023 show...

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a whale of a time if the actor's happy-happy

Anu was bahut regal in a long dress in an unusual shade of mustard and Virat zabardast suave in his cool-hombre suit and sports shoes.

Anushka's little bag, large enough to hold a lipstick, was a nod to the French label.

A fan, one of their combined 305.9 million following, commented: 'King & Queen in their royal kingdom'. Well said.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images IMAGE: Inviteesandhad a whale of a time if the actor's happy-happy Insta pics (external link) and her chef's kiss (perfect) emoji comment were anything to go by.Anu was bahut regal in a long dress in an unusual shade of mustard and Virat zabardast suave in his cool-hombre suit and sports shoes.Anushka's little bag, large enough to hold a lipstick, was a nod to the French label.A fan, one of their combined 305.9 million following, commented: 'King & Queen in their royal kingdom'. Well said.

IMAGE: The other world-famous Anoushka, sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar could have flown in from the Amazon so bright and cheerful was her purple and pink tropical plumage.

'So moving to be here and to see this incredible show by Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri spotlighting the peerless craftsmanship of the Chanakya School, centering models of colour in front of the Gateway of India... A night of meaningful conversations, exquisite beauty, and more sequins than I can possibly explain.'

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: One night away from Bangkok: Thai actor-singer-song writer Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and actor-model Nattawin 'Apo' Wattanagitiphat, of Kinn Porsche fame, showed up in Mumbai for this fashion extravaganza and a temple visit to Siddhivinayak.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dear Dior Duo: A resplendent Athiya Shetty and a radiant Diana Penty dressed to pay pretty homage to Dior.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Beauties of Many Genres: Anoushka shared a candid moment with Dior's Maria, Rekha and Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Bridgerton and Zubeidaa meet: Karisma Kapoor flanked by Charithra and Simone Ashley, right, along with Anoushka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Never Have I Ever seen such a quartet of talented folks: Poorna Jagannathan, Imran Ahmed, CEO and founder of The Business of Fashion, Sonam Kapoor and Anoushka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: A Cloudburst of Colour: Anoushka adorns the gorgeous runway along with all of Mumbai's flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Before the event, Maria had a chat with Bollywood goddess Rekha.

'I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekhaji for the first time,' said Maria. 'India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I'm so grateful you joined us last night. It was a true honour.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Grazia Chiuri/Instagram.com

IMAGE: Dior + Chanakya = #DiorFall23: Maria with Karishma Swali, managing director and creative director of Chanakya International and the Chanakya School of Craft.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Grazia Chiuri/Instagram.com

IMAGE: Another pageant for a 99-year-old monument that has lorded over so much history: 'Seen as a symbolic ceremonial entrance to India, the Gateway and the toran serve as a metaphor for this intimate collaboration, referencing cross-cultural influences, heritage and traditions,' said Maria about the event she co-hosted with Chanakya. She posed with Karishma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Grazia Chiuri/Instagram.com

IMAGE: Many winds of influence in one frame: Painters Madhvi Parekh and Manu Parekh with Maria.

'I was so happy to meet them for the first time in real life on such a happy and special night,' Maria posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Grazia Chiuri/Instagram.com

IMAGE: Maria was joined by her daughter Rachele Regini, Dior's cultural consultant, who is her ma's youthful muse.

When Maria, known for her feminist design outlook, took over at Dior in 2016, she was the first woman to call the shots on the creative side at the storied French fashion house.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Grazia Chiuri/Instagram.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com