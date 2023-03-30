News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mouni, Esha, Alaya's Bikini Fashion

Mouni, Esha, Alaya's Bikini Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
March 30, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the weather heats up and sizzles, so are the posts on The Gram.

Celeb log are keeping the swimsuit pics flowing and, believe us, they are delightful stuff.

All exotic species and specimens of costumes are tumbling out of the closets and parading onto the 24/7 social media runway.

The swimwear season ain't never looked so promising, folks.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is wickedly only adding to the summer swelter and global warming in her wild printed swimsuit and matching sarong.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Thande Thande Pani Se Nahana Chahiye: Kalki Koechlin splashes about in modest blue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Waves travel: Aahana Kumra takes ownership of a few waves for herself, in her fetching red and white one-piece, as they faithfully follow her out of the pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where are you standing Alaya F? We fear for what you might be doing to the traffic.
The floral bikini top and risque white skirt, with the mother of all slits, will scramble motorist patterns even in a quiet cul-de-sac.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Have Esha Gupta's 14 million followers seen the tsunami she is kicking up in her leaves-nothing-to-the-imagination black two-piece and a cute crochet bucket hat in the Atlantic ocean in Miami, Florida?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ice Ice Baby: There can be no contest between the heavenly Kashmiri snow and Karishma Tanna's perfect figure in a gorgeous royal blue monokini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Has Sharvari Won The Style Sweepstakes?
Has Sharvari Won The Style Sweepstakes?
Models Throw A Happy Beach Bash On The Runway
Models Throw A Happy Beach Bash On The Runway
Shilpa's Fun, Flirty Mood
Shilpa's Fun, Flirty Mood
Not dahi, it's thayir, says TN; FSSAI revises order
Not dahi, it's thayir, says TN; FSSAI revises order
Is Shivraj Chouhan Going To War?
Is Shivraj Chouhan Going To War?
Michael Vaughan Predicts IPL 2023 Winner
Michael Vaughan Predicts IPL 2023 Winner
Can coach Pandit lead KKR to their third IPL trophy?
Can coach Pandit lead KKR to their third IPL trophy?

More like this

Shanaya's Summer Styles

Shanaya's Summer Styles

How Rakul Stays Cool As A Cucumber In Summer

How Rakul Stays Cool As A Cucumber In Summer

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances