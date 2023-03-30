Mouni, Esha, Alaya's Bikini Fashion

As the weather heats up and sizzles, so are the posts on The Gram.

Celeb log are keeping the swimsuit pics flowing and, believe us, they are delightful stuff.

All exotic species and specimens of costumes are tumbling out of the closets and parading onto the 24/7 social media runway.

The swimwear season ain't never looked so promising, folks.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is wickedly only adding to the summer swelter and global warming in her wild printed swimsuit and matching sarong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Thande Thande Pani Se Nahana Chahiye: Kalki Koechlin splashes about in modest blue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

IMAGE: Waves travel: Aahana Kumra takes ownership of a few waves for herself, in her fetching red and white one-piece, as they faithfully follow her out of the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: Where are you standing Alaya F? We fear for what you might be doing to the traffic.

The floral bikini top and risque white skirt, with the mother of all slits, will scramble motorist patterns even in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Have Esha Gupta's 14 million followers seen the tsunami she is kicking up in her leaves-nothing-to-the-imagination black two-piece and a cute crochet bucket hat in the Atlantic ocean in Miami, Florida?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram