News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Nushrratt's Fitness Secret Is Out

Nushrratt's Fitness Secret Is Out

By MAYUR SANAP
March 31, 2023 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nushratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushratt Bharuccha is one gal who adores her colours. No black for her, thank you, in summer.

Every time the warm weather rolls in, she brings out her funkiest summer dresses and her fashion is as colourful as the characters she portrays on screen.

Neela Pila Hara Gulabi... her rang choices are as vibrant as Holi.

Nushratt's heatwave wardrobe, she tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, essentially consists of "florals, printed, light easy-breezy clothes" and her Instagram timeline is testimony that her summer finds are truly second to none.

Every summer, Nushratt follows a couple of simple tips.

"I hydrate because that shows on my face. (I apply) sunscreen. Lots of it."

And she never steps out without her trusty pair of sunglasses.

The actress's favourite summer drink is a chilled glass of Virgin Mojito.

If there's a place on her summer bucket list, it has to be Bali. "I have been there long back, and I want to go there again," she explains.

Nushratt's tips to get a perfect summer body are: "Eat right. Sleep right. Put in effort in your daily workout."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Gosh! Don't You Love Sanya's Latest Look?
Gosh! Don't You Love Sanya's Latest Look?
'Who the hell are you to give us...'
'Who the hell are you to give us...'
Konkona, Mandira BEDAZZLE us at fashion week
Konkona, Mandira BEDAZZLE us at fashion week
Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer in Goa, rescued
Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer in Goa, rescued
SL's hopes of direct World Cup qualification dashed!
SL's hopes of direct World Cup qualification dashed!
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru
HC quashes order on Modi's degree, fines Kejriwal
HC quashes order on Modi's degree, fines Kejriwal

More like this

Stay HOT This Summer, The Rakul Way!

Stay HOT This Summer, The Rakul Way!

Mouni, Esha, Alaya's Bikini Fashion

Mouni, Esha, Alaya's Bikini Fashion

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances