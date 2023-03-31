Nushrratt's Fitness Secret Is Out

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nushratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushratt Bharuccha is one gal who adores her colours. No black for her, thank you, in summer.

Every time the warm weather rolls in, she brings out her funkiest summer dresses and her fashion is as colourful as the characters she portrays on screen.

Neela Pila Hara Gulabi... her rang choices are as vibrant as Holi.

Nushratt's heatwave wardrobe, she tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, essentially consists of "florals, printed, light easy-breezy clothes" and her Instagram timeline is testimony that her summer finds are truly second to none.

Every summer, Nushratt follows a couple of simple tips.

"I hydrate because that shows on my face. (I apply) sunscreen. Lots of it."

And she never steps out without her trusty pair of sunglasses.

The actress's favourite summer drink is a chilled glass of Virgin Mojito.

If there's a place on her summer bucket list, it has to be Bali. "I have been there long back, and I want to go there again," she explains.

Nushratt's tips to get a perfect summer body are: "Eat right. Sleep right. Put in effort in your daily workout."