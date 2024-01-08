Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

IMAGE: 'I don’t know which stars to thank for everything that you are, Iru. How you became the big sister in this relationship?' asks Zayn.

Zayn is older than Ira by a little over a year.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Zayn Marie Khan/Instagram

Being the sister of the bride is a tall order, but the very pretty Zayn Marie Khan seems to be doing a great job.

Ira Khan's cousin -- Zayn is filmmaker Mansoor Khan's daughter and Aamir Khan's niece -- took to Insta to share a post about the new bride.

'SOB -- as in Sister of the Bride and I'm going to sob about this for the next 10 days,' she wrote.

'@khan.ira I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet.

'Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much!'

Zayn, who is in Udaipur for the next chapter in Ira and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, which began last week in Mumbai, has been dedicatedly giving fans updates about the on-going celebrations.

The actor's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

She gave off Elsa vibes at Ira and Nupur's Mumbai wedding in a shimmering ice blue lehenga, almost stealing the thunder from the bride.

But then, making a fashion statement is an everyday affair for this pretty young lady.

IMAGE: Here comes the bride and the sister of the bride.

IMAGE: Zayn's outfit takes inspiration from the pretty bougainvillea behind her.

IMAGE: Simplicity is the highlight of her wardrobe.

IMAGE: She is a lover of denims and pink. Almost every post has a dash of the romantic shade.

IMAGE: She keeps it short and simple in white and blue.