News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Meet Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

By REDIFF STYLE
January 08, 2024 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: 'I don’t know which stars to thank for everything that you are, Iru. How you became the big sister in this relationship?' asks Zayn.
Zayn is older than Ira by a little over a year.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Zayn Marie Khan/Instagram

Being the sister of the bride is a tall order, but the very pretty Zayn Marie Khan seems to be doing a great job.

Ira Khan's cousin -- Zayn is filmmaker Mansoor Khan's daughter and Aamir Khan's niece -- took to Insta to share a post about the new bride. 

'SOB -- as in Sister of the Bride and I'm going to sob about this for the next 10 days,' she wrote. 

'@khan.ira I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet.

'Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much!' 

Zayn, who is in Udaipur for the next chapter in Ira and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, which began last week in Mumbai, has been dedicatedly giving fans updates about the on-going celebrations. 

The actor's on-screen outings include Monica O My DarlingMade In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

She gave off Elsa vibes at Ira and Nupur's Mumbai wedding in a shimmering ice blue lehenga, almost stealing the thunder from the bride. 

But then, making a fashion statement is an everyday affair for this pretty young lady.

IMAGE: Here comes the bride and the sister of the bride. 

 

IMAGE: Zayn's outfit takes inspiration from the pretty bougainvillea behind her. 

 

IMAGE: Simplicity is the highlight of her wardrobe.  

 

IMAGE: She is a lover of denims and pink. Almost every post has a dash of the romantic shade. 

 

IMAGE: She keeps it short and simple in white and blue.

 

IMAGE: When she decides to join her fellow actors in a laddoo peela sari. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Ira Khan's Awesome Style
Ira Khan's Awesome Style
The Cute Girl From Jamal Jamaloo Kudu
The Cute Girl From Jamal Jamaloo Kudu
Ravishing Radhika!
Ravishing Radhika!
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Coming Movie Attractions In January
Coming Movie Attractions In January
Remarks against Modi: India summons Maldivian envoy
Remarks against Modi: India summons Maldivian envoy
What's A Death File?
What's A Death File?

More like this

Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride

Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride

The Man Who Is Aamir Khan's Son-In-Law

The Man Who Is Aamir Khan's Son-In-Law

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances