Ravishing Radhika!

Cool, composed, casual... Radika Apte doesn't need to show up in flashy numbers to be taken seriously.
Always impeccable and well-turned out, she's the queen of minimalism and stands out even in basic cotton dresses.
Feast your eyes on some of her irresistible outfits.
IMAGE: Radhika's free-spirited flair is evident in this pic of her rocking a tie-dye bikini.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram
IMAGE: Bold red lips, an uber cute bob and a lovely red dress...
IMAGE: She loves white. She will wear it to a party...
IMAGE: For a walk in the wild...
IMAGE: And to the beach.
IMAGE: She tends to repeat colours she loves. Purple seems to be her second all-time favourite hue. Note how she elevates the dress with brown boots.
IMAGE: She combines her best-loved colours for a winning combo.
IMAGE: Radhika matches her vibes with the deep-blue sea.
IMAGE: She's got the perfect outfit for those who want to dress like a celeb but for a lot less money.