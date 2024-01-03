News
Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride

Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride

By REDIFF STYLE
January 03, 2024 08:55 IST
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is fashion's cool kid.

Rarely seen in big brands or designer wear, her style is more about regular outfits. 

The 27 year old, who is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare -- the couple marry in court today ahead of a destination wedding in Udaipur on January 8 -- knows how to stay ahead in the style game.

She'll win you over with a dash of quirk and unexpected, cute details that celebrate her individuality.   

IMAGE: On a 'Garfield kind of day', she easily blends her tomboyish charm with florals. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's a battle between stripes and lace when Nick Jonas and Ira share a frame.

 

IMAGE: For Ira and Nupur, green is the way to go.

 

IMAGE: Don't let the feminine and flirty vibe fool you; those boots mean serious business. 

 

IMAGE: This is how she chooses to be dress on a productive day. 

 

IMAGE: Lately, Ira has been wearing saris a lot more. This blue silk one is from her dadi Zeenat Hussain's collection. 

 

IMAGE: And this belongs to her mom, Reena Dutta. 'Yes, I wore boots with my sari,' Ira grins. 

REDIFF STYLE
